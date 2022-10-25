Diocese of Buffalo announces agreement has been reached with NY State Attorney General

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Diocese of Buffalo announced that they have reached an agreement with the New York State Attorney General for the lawsuit the was brought against the Diocese in November of 2020.
The lawsuit claims church leadership failed to respond to abuse allegations and engaged in covering up credible claims of improper sexual conduct by its priests. It was the result of a two-year investigation into the sexual abuse of children and vulnerable adults within the New York dioceses of the Catholic Church.
“The settlement that the Diocese and the New York Attorney General have agreed to confirms that the rigorous policies and protocols the Diocese has put in place over the past several years are the right ones to ensure that all young people and other vulnerable persons are safe and never at risk of abuse of any kind by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee, volunteer, or member of a religious order serving in the Diocese of Buffalo,” said Bishop Michael W. Fisher in a released statement. “At the same time, we have strengthened our Safe Environment policies with the Priest Supervision Program which I implemented in June of last year to account for priests removed from active ministry, and with the additional appointment of a new Child Protection Policy Coordinator. We hope that these initiatives, along with our commitment to producing an additional detailed annual compliance audit by an independent auditor, will provide further evidence of our commitment to the level of accountability and transparency that all Catholic faithful and the broader public rightly deserve and require.”
Multiple priests were put on administrative leave following the lawsuit. Some of the leaves were overturned after a board found that accusations were unsubstantiated.
As part of the agreement, the Diocese appointed a Child Protection Policy Coordinator, who will ensure that child protection policies and protocols are followed.
The Diocese will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to give more details about the agreement. The Diocese's new Child Protection Policy Coordinator Melissa Potzler and Bishop Michael Fisher will be at the event to explain the agreement.