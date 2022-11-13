Buffalo man, 28, facing charges after an altercation on Amherst Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after an alleged altercation at a local business on Saturday night.
Staff flagged down police after they said Davondre Copeland was kicked out of an establishment in the 400 block of Amherst Street around 9 p.m. He then allegedly displayed a box cutter knife, threatened staff, broke a window, and threatened to come back and do more harm.
Around 15 minutes later, as Buffalo Police took a report from staff, he returned, armed with a shotgun.
After a foot chase, and fight with police, he was arrested, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson. A loaded shotgun was recovered by police at the scene.
Two officers were injured at the scene but are expected to be OK. One officer had a head injury, and the other a back injury. They were both treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.
Copeland has been charged with:
- one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon;
- one felony count of criminal mischief;
- two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a weapon;
- one misdemeanor count of menacing;
- one misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental administration;
- one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest; and
- one count of harassment.
One of Copeland's charges was elevated "due to the fact Mr. Copeland is a prohibited person who is not allowed to carry a firearm based on a past felony conviction," police said in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon.
