Buffalo man, 28, facing charges after an altercation on Amherst Street

After a foot chase and fight with officers, he was arrested, police said. Two Buffalo police officers were injured at the scene, but are expected to be OK.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo is facing a number of charges after an alleged altercation at a local business on Saturday night.

Staff flagged down police after they said Davondre Copeland was kicked out of an establishment in the 400 block of Amherst Street around 9 p.m. He then allegedly displayed a box cutter knife, threatened staff, broke a window, and threatened to come back and do more harm.

Around 15 minutes later, as Buffalo Police took a report from staff, he returned, armed with a shotgun.

After a foot chase, and fight with police, he was arrested, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson. A loaded shotgun was recovered by police at the scene.

Two officers were injured at the scene but are expected to be OK. One officer had a head injury, and the other a back injury. They were both treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

Copeland has been charged with:

one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon;

one felony count of criminal mischief;

two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a weapon;

one misdemeanor count of menacing;

one misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental administration;

one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest; and

one count of harassment.

One of Copeland's charges was elevated "due to the fact Mr. Copeland is a prohibited person who is not allowed to carry a firearm based on a past felony conviction," police said in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon.