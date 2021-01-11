Tonawanda man charged in crash that killed woman riding her bike

“This defendant is accused of driving while high on marijuana, which resulted in the tragic death of this woman. While it is now legal for a person to smoke or consume cannabis in New York State, it remains illegal for a person to drive a vehicle while high. It is my duty as District Attorney to ensure that our roads remain safe. If you are caught driving under the influence of marijuana, alcohol or any other illicit substance, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.