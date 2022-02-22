Man arrested twice for using snow plow scam to steal from elderly residents

Niagara Falls Police are warning residents about a snow plowing scam targeting the elderly in the city.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been arrested twice for a snow plow scam.

Joseph Morgante, 36, has been charged with fourth degree grand larceny and petit larceny for allegedly scamming his way into the house of an elderly woman in December.

Morgante allegedly convinced a 93-year-old LaSalle-area woman that he would plow her driveway and was let into her house. Once inside, police say, Morgante stole the woman's purse containing cash and credit cards, which he used at an area store.

Morgante was also arrested on Feb. 18 and charged for allegedly using the same snow plowing ruse to steal property from an 80-year-old LaSalle area resident.

In both incidents he was issued an appearance ticket and released per the New York State Bail Reforms Law.

Police believe that Morgante is still targeting the home of elderly residents in the Niagara Falls area. People should call 911 if he is seen.

The BBB offers these tips when looking for a snow removal provider:

Look for experience. Each home or business is different, and experience does matter. Check to see if everyone who works for the company you hire has relevant experience, not just the owner.

Ask about scheduling. With the ongoing labor shortage and the fact that some contractors snow plow as part-time jobs, this may affect availability. Always check to see if there is a schedule for snow removal.

Get more than one estimate. BBB recommends you get at least three estimates before deciding. Ask for all the costs upfront to avoid any surprises. Keep in mind the lowest price doesn’t always mean the best service.

Ask about insurance. Who is responsible for damage of your home or grounds during the winter season? Find out what type of insurance coverage potential contractors provide, as well as homeowner’s insurance. Does a municipality require the contractor to have a permit or license? Before you hire anyone, make some calls to find out and then check to make sure the contractor is appropriately covered.

Review the contract. Never settle for a verbal agreement. Providers should always give a written contract. A representative should come out to look at the property and make notes about services requested and potential obstacles. Get all of the details in writing and always read anything before you sign. Understand cancellation fees and any extra charges that may apply.

Split the payments. Find out how the company expects payment. Most snow plow contracts take two forms: pay per plowing or pay per season. If you choose a pay-per-season contract in a light snow season, the contractor is not obligated to refund any money. If you’re expected to pay all fees upfront – consider it a red flag. .