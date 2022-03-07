Erie County judge revokes release of teen arrested 8 times

Kahill Reeves, 18, has been charged for numerous crimes for allegedly stealing vehicles over the past two months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County judge has revoked the release of a Buffalo teen who has been arrested eight times in the past two months on vehicle-theft related charges.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Monday that their office has filed a motion to request that Kahill Reeves, 18, be held without bail because he is accused of committing additional crimes following his arraignment on multiple pending cases. Reeves was released on his own recognizance as none of his charges qualified for bail.

Last week, Judge Kenneth Case granted the motion and remanded Reeves on four of his cases pending in Buffalo City Court.

The eight alleged crimes occurred between Dec. 31 and Feb. 21. The last of the alleged crimes ended in a car chase from Amherst to Niagara County.

Reeves was arrested eight times for allegedly driving cars that were reported stolen, stealing cars, and stealing property from vehicles, according to prosecutors.

Prior to allegedly committing these crimes, Reeves was part of the Erie County restorative justice program for eligible adolescent offenders pending prosecution in Youth Part. Officers consented to the dismissal of charges against Reeves when he successfully completed the program and will not be able to comment on the case as it has been sealed by law.

Reeves was charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class “E” felony) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle before Buffalo City Court on Jan. 21 after being issued an appearance on New Years Eve for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. A felony hearing was scheduled for February 3, 2022, but Reeves did not appear.

Reeves was also arraigned on charges for three other incidents on Jan. 21.

The second incident occurred on Jan. 11 when he was seen allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Reeves was arraigned on Jan. 21 on one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class “E” felony) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The third incident occurred on Jan. 12 when he was allegedly seen sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had been reported stolen the day before. Reeves was arraigned on Jan. 21 on two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class “E” felonies), one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one count of false personation.

A fourth alleged incident occurred on Jan. 20 when Reeves was arrested for allegedly driving a car that was reported stolen and leading police officers on a chase. Prosecutors say the car Reeves was driving hit another car during the chase with such force that it flipped and totaled the other vehicle. Reeves was arrested and held pending his arraignment the following day.

Reeves was arraigned on one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree (class “D” felony), one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class “E” felony), one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Reeves did not show up to the felony hearing scheduled on Feb. 3 for the charges from the first four incidents.

The fifth alleged crime occurred on Feb. 1, when Reeves allegedly stole a vehicle left running in a driveway without keys, according to prosecutors. When the car shut off, Reeves and a co-defendant allegedly ran off with a designer backpack that contained a designer wallet, six credit cards, cash and a pair of Apple Air Pods.

The two defendants were arrested entering a rideshare vehicle and were arrested. All stolen items were recovered.

Reeves was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the third degree (class “D” felony), one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class “E” felony), six counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree (class “E” felonies), one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of petit larceny in the Town of Tonawanda Court on Feb. 2, 2022. He was released under supervision.

Reeves was scheduled to return on Feb. 28, for a felony hearing, but did not appear because he was in custody in Niagara County. The judge modified the defendant’s bail to $10,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

The 17-year-old male adolescent offender was charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to return on Thursday, April 7.

The sixth alleged crime occurred on Feb. 7 when Reeves and two co-defendants were spotted allegedly sleeping in a stolen vehicle, according to prosecutors.

The defendant and the two co-defendants, 18-year-old Gemani Maston and 18-year-old Jajuan Hunt, were each charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (class “E” felony), one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth Degree (class “A” misdemeanor) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Reeves was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 25. The defendant failed to appear as the Court was notified that he was in custody in Niagara County.

A seventh alleged crime occurred on Feb. 17 when Reeves was reportedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Reeves was charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The final alleged crime took place on Feb. 21 when Amherst police responded to reports of larcenies from parked cars. When the suspected vehicle was spotted, Reeves allegedly refused to stop and lead police on a chase through Niagara County, according to prosecutors.

Reeves charged with one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree (class “D” felony), one count of unlawfully fleeing a police officer in the third degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned in Amherst Town Court. The arraignment is scheduled for March 9.