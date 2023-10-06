Former Erie County Social Services chief released from prison after 4 years

Al Dirschberger has been released from prison, four years after being convicted of raping a co-worker at a 2017 work conference.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Al Dirschberger has been released from prison, four years after being convicted of raping a co-worker at a work conference.

Dirschberger served as the former commissioner of Erie County's Department of Social Services. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was his subordinate in the department, and the conference happened in Albany in 2017.

RELATED ARTICLE: Former Erie County Social Services chief sentenced for raping employee

A report from a law firm hired by the Erie County Legislature had found no formal complaints against Dirschberger before the incident and that the county wasn't negligent.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections, he was released from Groveland Correctional Facility on Thursday.

Dirschberger will be on probation for the next 10 years.