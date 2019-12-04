ALBANY, N.Y. — A former Erie County Social Services commissioner will spend the next five years in prison for sexually assaulting one of his employees.

Al Dischberger was convicted earlier this month for raping one of his employees during a conference in Albany a little over a year ago.

He's stepped down from his position in Erie County. A report from a law firm hired by the Erie County Legislature found no formal complaints against Dirschberger before the incident and that the county wasn't negligent.

Albany County Court Judge Roger McDonough also ordered ten years of post-release supervision for the 55-year-old Lancaster resident.

The victim, who says her name is Mary, issued a victim's impact statement prior to the sentence. You can read it here: