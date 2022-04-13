Former bank employee sentenced for scamming elderly customers

Breanna Rohauer of Forestville was sentenced on Tuesday for making unauthorized withdrawals from several bank accounts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former bank employee in the Town of Hamburg was sentenced on Tuesday for scamming elderly customers.

Breanna Rohauer, 37, of Forestville will serve 30 days in jail followed by five years of probation.

Prosecutors say Rohauer stole a total of $124,736 by making unauthorized withdrawals from bank accounts of several elderly customers between November 17, 2017 and February 4, 2019.

All the victims were reimbursed by the bank.

Rohauer pleaded to all charges in the indictment against her in February of 2020. She was charged with six counts of grand larceny in the third degree (class “D” felonies) and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree (a class “E” felony).