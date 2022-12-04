Erie County probation officer and supervisor suspended regarding the supervision of Kente Bell

A probation officer and their supervisor are now suspended without pay, concerning the supervision of the alleged shootout suspect, 28-year-old Kente Bell.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is new information Tuesday night about last month's Buffalo Police chase and shootout, which led to one arrest and three BPD officers being injured.

The charges for Bell are in connection to the half-hour, citywide police chase. He could face up to 50 years to life in prison. He is accused of shooting three officers during that pursuit.

According to the spokesperson, the employees were responsible for Bell, who was on probation prior to last month's high-speed police chase.

Bell has been in the hospital ever since due to him being injured during the shootout.

The county said the suspension will be in effect for two weeks.