WNY landscaping company to pay back more than $95,000 after pocketing NYS sales tax money

Fiorella’s Landscaping, LLC, in Tonawanda, also paid more than $26,000 for its underreporting of sales tax between December 2015 and September 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local landscaping company has to pay New York State back more than $95,000 for not paying the state sales tax from 2011 to 2015.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, along with Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, say Fiorella’s Landscaping, LLC, has pleaded guilty to felony grand larceny.

Authorities say that Fiorella’s Landscaping, LLC, paid nearly $69,000 in restitution for sales tax it collected and failed to pay as required to the state Tax Department between June 2011 and December 2015.

Following an investigation by the New York State Tax Department, an auditor found that the business hadn’t filed quarterly sales tax returns or remitted sales tax collected for that period.

“Sales tax provides vital revenue to local communities for services and programs, especially critical now amid this pandemic,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Mike Schmidt in a release. “We will continue to partner with all levels of law enforcement, including the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, to bring those guilty of tax crimes to justice.”