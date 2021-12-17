x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bail set at $25,000 for Bennett student accused of bringing loaded handgun to school

The juvenile offender appeared before Youth Part Judge Kelly Brinkworth Friday morning for a bail hearing.
Bennett High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bond was set at $25,000 for a Buffalo school student accused of bringing a loaded handgun to school.

The 15-year-old appeared for a bail hearing Friday morning before Youth Part Judge Kelly Brinkworth. 

The teen was arraigned Thursday on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree ( a violent felony). 

Acting on a tip of a gun in school, police responded to Bennett High School Thursday morning and allegedly found the weapon inside of a backpack.

The juvenile is due back in court for a felony hearing on December 21.

Related Articles

In Other News

Storm Team 2 Patrick Hammer's Midday forecast for 12/17/21