Bail set at $25,000 for Bennett student accused of bringing loaded handgun to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bond was set at $25,000 for a Buffalo school student accused of bringing a loaded handgun to school.

The 15-year-old appeared for a bail hearing Friday morning before Youth Part Judge Kelly Brinkworth.

The teen was arraigned Thursday on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree ( a violent felony).

Acting on a tip of a gun in school, police responded to Bennett High School Thursday morning and allegedly found the weapon inside of a backpack.