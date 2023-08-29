Erie County Sheriff's Office warning residents of scam

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has reported that it has received some calls from scammers pretending to be from the Warrants and Citations Division.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam the public has been reporting to them.

The scammers have been claiming they are from the ECSO Warrants and Citations Division and are calling about an urgent civil matter.

The sheriff's office emphasized that these are in fact scam calls and people should not give out their personal information over the phone.

They also said that it is rare for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Civil Enforcement Division and the Family Court Warrant Division to communicate through phone calls with people to be served.

"On rare occasions, if phone numbers are provided by lawyers or plaintiffs, deputies will reach out leaving information as to the process to be served," a release from the sheriff's office read.

Individuals typically reach back out to deputies.

The sheriff's office says that Civil Enforcement Division and the Family Court Warrants Division will not leave "threatening, intimidating, or vague" messages.