National Grid issues warning about possible scam

Customers have reported emails and phone calls from scammers demanding immediate payment on late bills.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local utility company is warning customers of a possible scam involving criminals posing as employees looking for payment on late bills.

National Grid put out a notice about the scam after customers reported emails and phone calls from scammers demanding immediate payment on late bills. In some of these cases, customers have event been promised discounts on their next bill.

"Though these scams are not new, the imposters have taken additional steps to convince customers they work for National Grid. Customers contacted in the latest scam report that the caller will provide a name, office location from where they are calling, and an identification number," a release from National Grid read.

The scammers are also reported to be spoofing the caller ID and return number of the National Grid.

Customers getting these calls say they have received threats to end their service immediately unless they provide payment information. They have also been asked for Social Security numbers and National Grid account numbers.

The scammers are working to scare customers into have to make a fast decision. National Grid says that similar scams have been reported from other utility companies across the U.S.

"National Grid reminds customers that while it does contact customers with past due balances by phone to offer payment options, it never demands direct payment through the use of a prepaid debit card and never accepts payment through these cards. National Grid also never demands payment with the threat of immediate disconnection," a National Grid release read.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Customers are also reminded that if they are provided a phone number to call that does not match the numbers on their billing statements, that it is likely a scam.

The following tips have been provided to avoid becoming a victim of scams targeting National Grid employees:

Be vigilant and on the watch for scams

Protect yourself by verifying that you are talking to a National Grid representative, like asking for the last five digits of your National Grid account number. National Grid says that all representatives will know your account number.

Do not provide your personal information over the phone if the caller does not know the last five digit of your account number.

National Grid will not contact customers demanding wire transfers, Green dot, Money-Pak or other prepaid card services for payment.

Payment to National Grid will always be left up to the customer's discretion.