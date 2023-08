Residents have reported to police that they are getting emails from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles asking them to pay fines.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park Police Department took to Facebook to alert residents of a recent email scam they have been receiving reports of.

However, the DMV will not contact residents about traffic tickets as they come from local criminal courts, and such notices will also usually come to those by mail.