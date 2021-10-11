Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest; Clarence Schools closed Wednesday

According to the school's website the Clarence Schools are closed Wednesday as an ongoing search for the suspect is taking place in the area.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in the Clarence area.

According to the sheriff's office, early Wednesday morning, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and nearly hit a sheriff's vehicle on Main Street in Clarence. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle; however, the driver allegedly fled the scene.

The sheriff's office deployed additional deputies along with K9 units, QRF and Air-1 to search for the suspect in the area of Pineledge Drive and Winding Lane.

The person of interest has been identified as David E. Cottom, Sr. The sheriff's office says they do not believe Cottom is a danger to the public, but they note that he was "despondent" when the incident occurred.

Due to this ongoing situation, the Clarence School district announced early Wednesday morning that all schools will be closed for the day. Clarence Superintendent Matt Frahm wrote in a letter sent to the Clarence School community Wednesday morning saying, "To ensure the safety of students and staff, local law enforcement advised that we close school to give them adequate time to resolve the situation."

If anyone sees Cottom or knows his location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903.