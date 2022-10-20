Erie County Sheriff's Jail Management Division earns reaccreditation from NYSSA

This is the second time the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has earned accreditation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Jail Management Division earned reaccreditation from the New York State Sheriff’s Association (NYSSA).

After touring the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility for multiple days, accreditation team members reviewed and evaluated 166 accreditation standards, including agency procedures, facility maintenance, records management, internal affairs and incarcerated population medical standards.

After the review was completed, the accreditation team recommended the Erie County Sheriff’s Jail Management Division.

“Accreditation is the high water mark for law enforcement, and it takes extreme dedication and particular attention to detail to achieve,” said Sheriff John Garcia. “I am proud that the evaluators deemed the facilities to be effectively managed and organized and found that the staff were knowledgeable about their responsibilities and overachieved when meeting standards.”

The NYSSA’s Corrections Division Accreditation lasts five years. This is the second time the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has earned the honor.