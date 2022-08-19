Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo

The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo.

The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was later declared dead, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said. No age was given for the victim.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.