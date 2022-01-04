Eden town supervisor describes 'domestic terrorist attack' at her home

She said in a statement that someone threw a partial pipe bomb into her house. When the device was recovered, she said there multiple threats written on it.

EDEN, N.Y. — Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, who is also running for Erie County Clerk, says someone threw a partial pipe bomb into her house while her family slept.

Hartman says the incident happened around 3 am on March 28.

She said in a statement that the device was covered in written threats, including one demanding she drop out of the race for Erie County Clerk, or the next pipe bomb would be live.

"It's clear that the perpetrator hopes this attack will intimidate me and my candidacy for Erie County Clerk," Hartman said in the statement. "Rest assured, I will not be bullied or intimidated. I will not allow these actions [to] prevent me from seeking a county-wide elected position. If anything, this incident signals to me that I must continue marching forward, reaffirming my commitment to public service."

Hartman has served as Eden Town Supervisor for six years.