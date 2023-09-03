Police make arrests at Sam Hunt concert at Darien Lake

Both people are scheduled to appear in Town of Darien Court on August 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORFU, N.Y. — The above video was originally published on March 9, 2023.

Two people were arrested at the July 15 Sam Hunt concert at Darien Lake, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

A 21-year-old from Niagara Falls, Ontario, and a 19-year-old from Grouse Point, Webster, New York, both face a trespassing charge after allegedly entering the venue after being told to leave several times and not return.

Both people are scheduled to appear in Town of Darien Court on August 1.