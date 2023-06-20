Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on Busti Avenue murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of getting information on the murder of a man in the City of Buffalo.
Malik Strong was killed on Nov. 27, 2022, on Busti Avenue.
Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.
