Convicted killer Edward Kindt released from prison

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Convicted murderer Edward Kindt has been released from prison, according to his status on the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision incarcerated lookup.

There has been stinging criticism of the parole board's release decision for Kindt, who at age 15 raped and killed Penny Brown in Salamanca in 1999.

New York Senator George Borrello (R,C 57th District), who has been outspoken against Kindt's release, says Kindt will be sent to live in Dutchess County.

“In a call this morning with the Department of Correction and Community Supervision (DOCCS) Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci, I learned that killer Edward Kindt has been released on parole to an undisclosed location in Duchess County. While I am glad he has not been released into the community where he caused so much pain, this sexual predator and murderer remains a threat to the safety of all New Yorkers and should be spending the rest of his natural life behind bars.

“Governor Hochul has stated that her number one priority is to keep New Yorkers safe. If she means that, then she needs to clean house at the pro-criminal New York State Parole Board whose decisions have grossly undermined justice and public safety. In the last five years, more than two dozen cold-blooded cop killers have been released, along with countless vicious murderers and rapists like Edward Kindt. We need Parole Board members who will choose public safety over politics.”

It was originally reported that Kindt was going to be released on March 29, but the day news came that his release was being delayed. That news came from a law enforcement source, who said a parole officer told him this had never happened before and he didn't know what to make of it.