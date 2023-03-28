Convicted killer Edward Kindt's release on parole delayed

Law enforcement sources tell 2 On Your Side that convicted killer Edward Kindt's release from prison on parole has been delayed.
Kindt was scheduled to be released from state prison in Elmira Wednesday but, WGRZ has confirmed that the release has been postponed. The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision tells 2 On Your Side, "Mr. Kindt will be released upon completion of his community preparation, which could be before, on, or after his release date. At this time, Kindt remains incarcerated."
The department of corrections had planned to release Kindt in Westfield Wednesday, but Sheriff Tim Whitcomb told 2 On Your Side that he doesn't know why Kindt would be released there.