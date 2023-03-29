Western New York lawmakers, community prepares for next steps with Edward Kindt

Lawmakers hope proposed legislation improve the situation for victims’ families moving forward.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the announcement earlier this week that Edward Kindt would be walking free Wednesday night, the convicted murder and rapist remains behind bars following an outpouring of outrage from community members and lawmakers.

“My hope is we can reverse this altogether and keep him in prison where he belongs,” New York State Senator George Borrello said.

The New York parole board on Tuesday announced it would be reconsidering its recent 2-1 vote allowing for Kindt’s release from Elmira Correctional Facility, citing pressure from the Western New York community in its decision to delay Kindt’s release.

Kindt was scheduled to be placed in temporary housing in a motel in Westfield, but members of the community — including the superintendent of the Westfield Central School District — expressed concerns to lawmakers about the motel’s location, putting a sexual predator within minutes of a school.

This marked the third time Kindt’s possible placement was impacted due to local concerns.

“For sex offenders, it is incredibly limited what is around for available housing,” said Cindi McEachon, CEO of Peaceprints of WNY. “This facility that they're sending him to is likely approved by state parole, as meeting all of the requirements to house an individual with a sex offense.”

While politicians remain adamant that Kindt should remain behind bars, so does Penny Brown’s family, as the victim’s loved ones told 2 On Your Side earlier this week that they were left in the dark about Kindt’s potential release and now delay.

Their situation shines a light on an amendment to State Senate Bill 5316 that would create an appeals process so that victims’ families can oppose a prisoner’s release.

“That bill, if it were to pass, would obviously require notification with families,” Borrello said. “I think that that's one of several things that should be done.”

2 On Your Side pressed the state senator on the lack of transparency from the parole board and potential additional legislation that would make all board meeting minutes available to the public within 24 hours, bridging that gap for victims’ families.

“Right now, I'm dealing with the current threat to my community, the community that I serve. Beyond that, yes, there will be more rules like this that will be proposed rule changes and laws to ensure that this broken parole system is fixed,” he said.