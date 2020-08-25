Cocaine and stolen weapon seized from Peace Bridge during vehicle search

Officials say four Canadian citizens, all in their 20s, claim they made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge and with no intention of entering the United States.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge say cocaine and a stolen Glock was recovered from a vehicle during a search on August 22.

Officials say four Canadian citizens, all in their 20's, claim they made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge and with no intention of entering the United States.

Upon a secondary search, Buffalo CBP officers discovered approximately 11.2 grams of cocaine and a stolen loaded Glock .45.

The gun was found in a bag behind the front passenger’s seat, while a 26 year-old Canadian citizen was found to be in possession of 10 clear baggies of cocaine.