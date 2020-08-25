Cocaine and stolen weapon seized from Peace Bridge during vehicle search

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge say cocaine and a stolen Glock was recovered from a vehicle during a search on August 22.
Officials say four Canadian citizens, all in their 20's, claim they made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge and with no intention of entering the United States.
Upon a secondary search, Buffalo CBP officers discovered approximately 11.2 grams of cocaine and a stolen loaded Glock .45.
The gun was found in a bag behind the front passenger’s seat, while a 26 year-old Canadian citizen was found to be in possession of 10 clear baggies of cocaine.
“This latest seizure is just another example of the outstanding work our frontline officers continue to do,” said Port Director Jennifer De La O in a press release. “They took the extra steps which led to the successful results of discovering narcotics and a stolen firearm. Their remarkable efforts have once again proven their commitment to keeping the communities we live in safe.”