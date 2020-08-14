US-Canada border closure extended through September 21

The announcement came Friday morning from Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf.

WASHINGTON — WNYers hoping to travel to Canada this summer will now have to wait a little longer to do so.

Acting Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf announced Friday the limits on non-essential travel at shared ports of entry, including the US-Canada border, will be extended through September 21.

Immediate family, defined as as spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents or step-parents, and guardians can travel to Canada to see loved ones, but must remain there for 14 days.