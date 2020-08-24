6 people arrested on Grand Island by U.S. border patrol officers

All six people were taken to the Batavia federal detention facility, where they will await deportation hearings.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Six people on Grand Island who were illegally in the United States were arrested on Sunday, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border patrol officers were told three people who were suspected to be in the country illegally were at a 7-Eleven store on Grand Island.

However, an investigation at the scene revealed three additional people were at-large. Two of them fled by foot and were arrested within minutes. The third person was found sometime Sunday afternoon and was also arrested.

All six people were taken to the Batavia federal detention facility, where they will await deportation hearings.

The New York State Police, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grand Island Police Department assisted border patrol officers.