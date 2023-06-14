Cheektowaga teen accused of promoting, possessing child porn

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga teen is facing child porn charges.
Joseph C. Conklin, 19, is charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony) and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (E Felony).
New York State Police say they received a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence and the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit, found Conklin allegedly possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography.
Conklin issued an appearance ticket and released on own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court later this month.