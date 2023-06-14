Cheektowaga teen accused of promoting, possessing child porn

Joseph C. Conklin, 19, is charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony) and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (E Felony).

New York State Police say they received a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence and the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit, found Conklin allegedly possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography.