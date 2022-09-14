Cheektowaga Police make arrest in burglary cases

Cheektowaga Police say they have arrested a man wanted in several burglaries in the town.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say they have arrested a man wanted in several burglaries in the town.

David Wyatt, 30, is charged with Attempted Burglary, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglar Tools, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police say they received reports in September of several burglaries and attempted burglaries on Avery Place and Herbert Avenue. In one of the incidents, a Ring doorbell picked up a video of a man on a bicycle going through yards.



The next night, officers were on the lookout in that area and discovered a bicycle matching that description from the previous night laying behind a church on Pine Ridge Avenue. Officers searched the area and found a tote bag with various items, including a pry bar, on Villa Morraine Drive.

During the search, another officer located a man in the yard of a Hebert Avenue home that backed up to the Villa Morraine Drive address where the bag was found.

Wyatt was arrested. Police say he was in possession of crack cocaine and inside the bag was an Apple Watch that matched the description of an item stolen in one of the burglaries on Avery Place the night before.