Cheektowaga Police make arrest in Monday night stabbing

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in Cheektowaga on Labor Day.

Jakyia Williams, 19, was arrested following an alleged domestic situation in the parking lot of a Burger King in the Thruway Plaza, according to authorities.

On Monday, police were dispatched to Sister’s of Charity Hospital St. Joseph’s Campus around 8 p.m. for reports of a man with a stab wound. Waylan Frears, 21, told police that Williams, his ex-girlfriend, allegedly stabbed him in the chest while he was sitting in his car. Witnesses corroborated the story.

Frears set up the meeting with Williams so she could pay him for tires she reportedly slashed, according to the report from police. Frears says he drove himself to the hospital where he got stitches and was later released.

Williams was then located by Cheektowaga detectives and was cooperative. Police report that a folding knife with a 3.5 inch blade was found on her.