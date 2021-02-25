$13K in cash, array of drugs confiscated at Westfield home

Psilocybin, LSD, concentrated cannabis, cocaine and cannabis were recovered by the SWAT team during a search. Three men were also detained but haven't been charged.

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Several Chautauqua police agencies executed a search warrant Thursday morning in Westfield that resulted in the seizure of five different drugs, more than $13,000 in cash, and the detention of three men.

At around 6:35 a.m., several agencies including SWAT teams and K9s executed the search warrant at a Route 20 residence in the Town of Westfield as part of a three-month investigation into drug sales at the residence.

Police say that $13,367 was found, along with about 226 grams of Psilocybin (commonly known as magic mushrooms), 3.11 grams of LSD, 170 grams of concentrated cannabis, 1 gram of cocaine, and 41 grams of cannabis. Scales and packaging material were also found.

The three men who were inside the home at the time were detained, but no charges have been filed yet as the investigation is still underway.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Dunkirk Police Department, Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT as well as Jamestown Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 all took part in the search warrant execution.

