Border Patrol seizes 44 pounds of cocaine coated corn flakes worth more than $2.8M

CINCINNATI — "That's not frosted flakes," the U.S. Border Control and Protection said in a release after finding 44 pounds of cocaine coated corn flakes in Ohio.
According to CBP officers, the cereal shipment originated from South America and was on its way to Hong Kong. The agency says the amount of cocaine found could have a street value of up to $2,822,400.
"Bico," a CBP Narcotic Detector Dog, sniffed out the shipment and alerted officers, the release said.
Officers say when they opened the box, the cereal had white powder inside and the flakes were coated "with a grayish substance." Tests of the powder and flakes came back positive for cocaine, officers said.
“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public," Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in the statement.
CBP said he "emphasized that smugglers will hide narcotics in anything imaginable.
- Hillsborough River won't 'go green' for St. Patrick's Day
- Florida's newest White Castle in years opens Tuesday for delivery
- 'We've never seen this before': Pulmonologists say lung scans show devastating impacts from COVID-19
- Research shows vaccinating younger people could slow the spread of COVID-19
- Florida reports first case of Brazil P.1 coronavirus variant
- Teen named county's top golfer despite facing renal failure
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter