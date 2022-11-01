Buffalo police union makes it clear that they need new police vehicles, among other things

The union president said they "badly need police vehicles and it is at a crisis level."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association sent a letter to the Buffalo Common Council outlining the current status of what officers are dealing with on a daily basis.

"Our police fleet is in shambles. We desperately need more new police cars," said John Evans, President of the PBA. "We probably have six cars, six operational per district we need 20," he said. Our plea is to purchase more vehicles."

Another concern for the union is the reduction of the narcotics unit through attrition.

The letter also called for AR-15's and tasers.

"We've been advocating for tasers for 10 years now, other departments have them. They can be very effective. You lower your injury rate for suspects and police officers studies have shown. We want to have those tools, it's a less-lethal tool we absolutely could utilize," the president said during an interview with Two On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

When it comes to where police operate out, Evans said heating and cooling systems are constantly breaking down. The building roofs are in need of repair or replacement.

Evans would like the city to use some of the American Recovery funding to address these issues.

The Buffalo Common Council referred this to its police oversight committee.

Evans said there are 720 Buffalo police officers and they are budgeted for 803. "We'd love to see an influx of officers," he said.

A new class will be sworn in this week.