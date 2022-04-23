Buffalo man arrested after police find 10 illegal weapons

Police said that's where they found five loaded weapons, three handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and one shotgun.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one man was arrested and is facing multiple weapons charges.

Police said with help from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Erie County Sheriff's Office, and the ATF, they conducted a search warrant on Friday near East Delavan Avenue and Wilkes Avenue.

Police said that's where they found five loaded weapons, three handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and one shotgun that were illegally in 45-year-old Michael Thomas' possession.

Police arrested Thomas of Buffalo on five complaints of criminal possession of a weapon. The Buffalo Police Department said he is a convicted felon and is currently on probation.