Cattaraugus County man accused of sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man is accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Allen D. Larkin, Jr (aka Allen Wheeler), 34, of Steamburg was arraigned on one count of sexual abuse in the first degree in State Supreme Court Tuesday.

According to investigators, Larkin, Jr. is accused of subjecting the victim, who was less than 13 years old, to sexual contact at a residence in the Town of Brant.

The alleged incident took place around March 27, 2021. Earlier this year, the Erie County Sheriff's Office was seeking help from the public to locate Larkin, who was found in Florida and arrested on a parole warrant.