Wyoming County Sheriff's Office seeking public's assistance for string of burglaries

Four burglaries were reported in the Town of Covington on Thursday.

COVINGTON, N.Y. — Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to gather information on a string of burglaries that took place in Covington on Thursday.

The Sheriff's office received four reports of daytime burglaries that were believed to happened in early evening or late afternoon. The intrusions were not discovered until later in the day and the home owners reported having every room, draw, cabinet and closet rummaged through.

The Sheriff office reports that entry to the homes were made through unlocked windows and doors with light force through a door.

The total loss from the four residents is a small amount of jewelry, almost $5,000 in cash, a handgun, a crossbow, a muzzleloader and three shotguns.

If anyone has any information that would help with the investigation they are asked to contact the Sheriff's office. Residents in the area are also being asked to check their surveillance systems if they have one for suspicious activity.