Wyoming County man found guilty on sex abuse charges

WARSAW, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Castile man faces at least ten years behind bars after a Wyoming County jury found him guilty on sex charges involving a child.
Roger Ballard, Jr. was found guilty of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, Sexual Abuse and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
New York State Police say the case involved Ballard, Jr. engaging in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old.
“I am glad that justice could be served for this victim as she endured over 10 years of sexual abuse," said Wyoming District Attorney Donald O'Geen. "I commend her courage and tenacity to fight for what is right and to stay the course while alone for so long. She is alone no longer."
Ballard faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when sentenced by Wyoming County Court Judge Michael Mohun in February.