Buffalo woman faces DWI after Riverwalk crash in City of Tonawanda

The crash happened at 4:51 a.m. Sunday when the driver of the 2019 Ford Escape went off the Riverwalk and stopped a foot short of going into the Erie Canal.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly driving under the influence on the Riverwalk in the City of Tonawanda.

City of Tonawanda Police say the 24-year-old faces charges that include DWI, aggravated DWI, and imprudent speed. She had a 0.18 blood alcohol content.

Police say she was not injured in the crash.

The crash happened at 4:51 a.m. Sunday, when the driver of the 2019 Ford Escape went off the Riverwalk, went through some brush, and stopped a foot short of going into the Erie Canal. Police say the crash happened under the Seymour Street bridge off Niagara Shore Drive.

The woman's vehicle was towed off the embankment.