Buffalo woman faces DWI after Riverwalk crash in City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly driving under the influence on the Riverwalk in the City of Tonawanda.
City of Tonawanda Police say the 24-year-old faces charges that include DWI, aggravated DWI, and imprudent speed. She had a 0.18 blood alcohol content.
Police say she was not injured in the crash.
The crash happened at 4:51 a.m. Sunday, when the driver of the 2019 Ford Escape went off the Riverwalk, went through some brush, and stopped a foot short of going into the Erie Canal. Police say the crash happened under the Seymour Street bridge off Niagara Shore Drive.
The woman's vehicle was towed off the embankment.
The woman was released and given an appearance ticket.