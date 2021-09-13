NFTA wants public input on transit expansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have an opinion on expanding the Metro Rail?
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is looking for public input on extending service in the Buffalo-Amherst-Tonawanda corridor. Two virtual public hearings will be held this Wednesday, September 15 from 1-2:30 PM and 6:30-8 PM. An information packet, along with how to register and participate can be found here. You can also get the same information by calling (716) 855-7382.
Among topics for the sessions include the project's purpose and need, identifying potential alternatives and the environmental benefits and impacts.
Written comments will be accepted through October 14 and can be emailed to transitexpansion@nfta.com.