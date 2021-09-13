NFTA wants public input on transit expansion

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is looking for public input on extending service in the Buffalo-Amherst-Tonawanda corridor. Two virtual public hearings will be held this Wednesday, September 15 from 1-2:30 PM and 6:30-8 PM. An information packet, along with how to register and participate can be found here. You can also get the same information by calling (716) 855-7382.