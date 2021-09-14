Day of Play being held in City of Tonawanda

To encourage kids to get outside, a Day of Play is being held on Saturday in Veteran's Park.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda is encouraging kids to get out and play with a special event this weekend.

Mayor Rick Davis is proclaiming a Day of Play at Veteran's Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. COT Neighbors United’s will be hosting the event filled with activities.

“A Day of Play helps to encourage our younger residents to put down the video games, turn off the TV, and experience the benefits of playing outside. By stepping away from a video screen and playing outside with friends, kids build social skills that are necessary for them to thrive as adults,” said Davis.

The event will feature a giant hamster wheel, shaving cream, sensory play, crazy kickball and more.

The City of Tonawanda Professional Firefighters and Police Officers will also be on site, and food will be available from the TECG Lions Club.