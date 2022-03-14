x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

$7,500 reward offered for information about Bird Avenue homicide

Royden Cave was killed on March 13 on Bird Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers WNY.
Credit: Crime Stoppers WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Royden Cave.

Cave was killed on March 13 on Bird Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.

RELATED: Buffalo State student, 19, dies after shooting on Bird Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.

Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for information about several other homicides in the Buffalo area. Click the links below for more information.

Related Articles

In Other News

Buffalo Police Shoot Man On Hertel Ave.