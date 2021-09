The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. near Edison Street and Martha Avenue, northwest of the Eggert Road exits along the 33.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are being treated at Erie County Medical Center after they were shot Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say a man and woman were shot, and that the injuries to the man were considered serious.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.