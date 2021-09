Buffalo Police say an 18-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Condon Avenue late Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Lockport is in serious condition following a shooting late Monday night.

The teenager was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he's currently listed in serious condition.