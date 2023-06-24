Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on in the first block of Newton Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Newton Street near Memorial Drive in East Buffalo early Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight.

A man was shot inside a residence. The 41-year-old was taken in an ambulance to ECMC, and he is in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident, or other incidents in the city, is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.

A 2 On Your Side photographer witnessed a scene on Broadway near Sears Street that police confirmed was related to the Newton Street shooting.