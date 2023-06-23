Lewiston Police take 'zero tolerance' stance on juvenile crimes

The department posted on Facebook two recent incidents posted on social media which allegedly involved juveniles.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Police Department is taking a zero tolerance policy on juveniles participating in crimes or breaking curfew.

The first incident showed a young person allegedly taking a plant out of a flower bed of a local business. That person was identified by Lewiston Police and issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

The second incident showed a juvenile lighting a firework on the porch of someone's home. That person was also identified by police and issued an appearance ticket for Reckless Endangerment of Property.



Both juveniles will appear in Family Court with their parents.

In their post, the department says, "With the increase in crimes and other issues being caused by juveniles, we will be taking a zero tolerance response to any offense committed. This means for crimes appearance tickets for family court will be issued."

Lewiston has a curfew for children under 16. Parents will be ticketed for juveniles the violate the curfew, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

