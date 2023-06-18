4 people arrested at the Luke Bryan concert at Darien Lake

CORFU, N.Y. — Four people were arrested at Friday night's Luke Bryan concert at Darien Lake, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
A 21-year-old from Lake View faces two counts of disorderly conduct after allegedly spitting on a Darien Lake security guard, knocking over a fence, and threatening a security in the parking lot.
RELATED ARTICLE: Concerts 2 go to: Here's a list of concerts in WNY
An 18-year-old from Lancaster was arrested for criminal trespass after allegedly jumping a fence to get into the amphitheater.
A 22-year-old from East Aurora faces a criminal trespass charge after allegedly returning to the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center after being ejected and told not to return.
Also, a 27-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, faces a harassment charge after allegedly punching someone in the face.
All four people are scheduled to appear in court on July 11.
RELATED VIDEO: