BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Bailey Ave.

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting in a store in the 2500 block of Bailey Ave.

A man was shot multiple times while inside the store, according to police. The 52-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.