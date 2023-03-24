Cheektowaga man admits to shooting, killing 3-year-old child & injuring 3 others

Dequan Richardson, 24, plead guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a three-year-old boy and injuring three others on July 5, 2021.

Dequan Richardson, 24, plead guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Investigators say Richardson drove to Donavan Drive in the City of Buffalo and fired numerous shots into a crowd of people who were gathered in the courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes to watch fireworks.

A 3-year-old boy, Shaquelle Walker, Jr., was shot in the head. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries four days later.

Three adult males were also shot. A 27-year-old man required surgery after being struck by bullets in both legs, a 29-year-old victim was shot in the back and a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot. All recovered from their injuries.

A co-defendant, Jonay Robinson, is expected to go on trial in connection with this case on April 13, 2023.

In an unrelated case from January 2021, Richardson also pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree and one count of Unlawfully Fleeing a Police officer.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Richardson allegedly displayed what appeared to be a gun and tried to steal property from a pedestrian on Suffolk Street and Kensington Avenue. Police located his vehicle and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop for at least 10 minutes before being taken into custody.