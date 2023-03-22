Florida man arrested following early morning shooting on I-90 in Pennsylvania near New York State Line

The victim, a man from Detroit, was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting on I-90 in Pennsylvania that morning.

Ervin B. Stubbs, 34 of Ocala, Florida, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and fugitive from justice out of Pennsylvania State Police.

New York State Police out of Dunkirk responded to a shooting victim, a 42-year-old man from Detroit, around 6 a.m. The man meet EMS and Troopers at the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit on the I-90. He was taken to ECMC to be treated for a single gunshot wound to his knee.

Police report that an investigation revealed that Stubbs was driving a truck on the I-90 and allegedly shot the victim. He was located at a Flying J Truck Stop in Pembroke and had a Ruger 9mm handgun.