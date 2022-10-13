A sex offender was brought on by a wrestling coach as a volunteer; state police are investigating

Family members tell 2 On Your Side they are actively working with detectives, who are building a case.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — There is more to the story of a recent coaching change in the North Tonawanda City School District.

After families reached out to 2 On Your Side about a volunteer brought on by the head wrestling coach, we uncovered an ongoing police investigation.

The families who asked not to be identified, citing the welfare of their loved ones, said they found out that the volunteer, 36-year-old Justin Farrara, was a Level 2 sex offender on post-release supervision through May of 2025.

Farrara was convicted back in 2014 for having two sexual relationships with underage girls, the first of which occurred while Farrara was an assistant wrestling coach with the Eden School District in 2012. He served a three-year prison sentence.

North Tonawanda families told 2 On Your Side that Farrara was brought on by North Tonawanda’s head wrestling coach as a volunteer social media coordinator. It is unclear if the North Tonawanda City School District knew about Farrara’s involvement or if the coach acted on his own.

Under New York’s Sex Offender Registration Act, defense attorney Frank LoTempio III said it would have been Farrara's duty as a Level 2 sex offender to register his position if he was being employed by the district. Farrara was volunteering, however.

LoTempio III explained how a judge determines Level 2 status, which equates to being a moderate risk. He added that post-release supervision can also add other restrictions such as limited access to social media, a cell phone, and separation from schools.

“It takes into effect how many victims if there is drug and alcohol involved, whether there are any prior sexual acts or crimes. It takes into effect whether they were grooming someone for sexual exploitation,” LoTempio III said.

The families did tell 2 On Your Side that as soon as the district found out, they acted swiftly in firing the coach.

District Superintendent Gregory Woytila confirmed via email that “a decision has been made to not reappoint the wrestling head coach who has been appointed for previous seasons.”

Woytila added that the district was “unable to comment regarding the circumstances” of the coach’s departure citing it as a personnel matter. He also clarified that coaches aren't guaranteed a yearly position and are re-evaluated each year.