GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A man has been arrested for allegedly touching the intimate parts of two children at Six Flags Darien Lake.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Terrill J. Cunningham yesterday following an investigation. We are told the children were both under the age of 14.

Cunningham, who lives in Buffalo, has been charged with Sex Abuse 1st degree, Sex Abuse 2nd degree, and two counts of Forcible Touching. He was arraigned in Darien Town Court Thursday.

Cunningham was remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail and is due back in Darien Town Court Tuesday, July 30th.